The Lady Chief Justice of Northern Ireland has called the presence of masked men in the public gallery of a murder trial "not acceptable".

A group of masked men attended the trial of of James Stewart Smyth, 57, of Forthriver Link in Belfast for the murders of Eamon Fox and Gary Convie.

Former loyalist paramilitary turned supergrass Gary Haggarty has been giving evidence during the trial.

Dame Siobhan Keegan said that the incident with the masked men "should not have happened", but added that the judge had "d ealt with the matter appropriately when it was brought to his attention."

The Lady Chief Justice added that she has asked the Court and Tribunal Service to "identify how this incident occured."

There has been a heavy police at the Court in Belfast on days when Mr Haggarty is giving evidence.

The 51-year-old was handed a reduced prison sentence after admitting more than 500 terror crimes, including five murders.

He was released from prison in 2018 only four months into the six-and-a-half year term, for providing information about other terrorist suspects.

