A dog has been shot by police after it attacked a female at a house in Co Down.

Officers were called to the property on the Knockgorm Road in Katesbridge shortly after 8pm on Tuesday.

While officers were at the house, a dog, which was in the property, attacked the female occupant.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment for arm injuries.

As is normal procedure, the office of the Police Ombudsman have been informed.

