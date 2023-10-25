A former senior member of the Tiger's Bay battalion of the UVF concluded giving evidence at a murder trial on Wednesday.

As he spent his third and final day in the witness box of Belfast Crown Court, terror chief turned supergrass Gary Haggarty once again implicated Belfast man James Smyth as the gunman who killed two Catholic workmen.

Eamon Fox (41) and 24-year old Gary Convie were killed as they sat in a car eating their lunch close to a building site on North Queen Street.

Just after 1pm on the afternoon of Tuesday May 17, 1994 a gunman opened fire from a children's playground beside the building site.

The pair died at the scene and witnesses to the double shooting saw the gunman fleeing the scene and shouting 'Up the UVF' as he ran across the playground.

Smyth (57) from Forthriver Link has denied five charges arising from the fatal shooting. As well as denying the murders of Mr Convie and Mr Fox, he has denied attempting to murder a third workman who was in the targeted vehicle.

He has also entered 'not guilty' pleas to possessing a Sten sub machine gun and a quantity of ammunition with intent, and of being a member of the UVF.

Haggarty - who joined the loyalist paramilitary group in 1991 and who was recruited by Special Branch in 1993 - was questioned about his relationship with Smyth.

When asked by Mr Borrelli how long he was familiar with Smyth for before the murders, Haggarty said "a number of weeks."

Haggarty was then asked "was the reason you gave Special Branch James Smyth's name because you knew he was someone Special Branch was interested in?"

He replied: "No. I gave his name because he was responsible for the shootings on North Queen Street."

As has been the case all week, there was a heavy police presence in Court 12 at Laganside Court Complex whilst Haggarty has been giving evidence.

A large section of people who have watched the proceedings from the public gallery left after Haggarty concluded giving evidence.

The non-jury trial is due to resume on Thursday when more Crown evidence will be heard.

