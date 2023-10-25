Police are appealing for information after a lit firework was pushed through the letterbox of an elderly person's home in West Belfast.

The attack happened in the Glasvey area of Twinbook at around 9:35pm while the elderly resident of the home was asleep in bed.

The firework did not fully ignite, but did cause damage to the front door of the property.

The young people who pushed the firework through the door ran off afterwards.

The police are investigating the incident as attempted arson with intent to endanger life.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector White said “Halloween is typically a very busy time of year for emergency services and it is not uncommon to see an increase in calls reporting a range of concerns. “Fireworks are dangerous. Their misuse can have devastating and even fatal consequences. Last night’s unacceptable act was extremely traumatic for the vulnerable victim. “We are increasing police patrols in the area to deter anti-social behaviour across this Halloween period, but I would ask local parents and guardians – do you know where your children are and who they are with? “We are encouraging parents to speak to their young people about firework safety, and the consequences of their actions should they participate in illegal acts. “They could end up with a criminal record which may impact their future employment and travel prospects."

