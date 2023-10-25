A man has been seriously assaulted in a hate crime in east Belfast.

Police received a report of a serious assault at 7.30pm on Saturday.

PSNI Chief Inspector Rosie Thompson said the man required hospital treatment after the assault.

“Our officers received a report that a man had been assaulted by a group of people in the Bloomfield Avenue area,” she said.

“The victim suffered facial injuries which required hospital treatment. We are treating this incident as a hate crime.”

Police investigations are continuing and anyone who was in the area at the time is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1463 21/10/23.

