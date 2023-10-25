Causeway Coast and Glens Council has agreed to cut one tree down at the iconic Dark Hedges site in Co Antrim.

The Department for Infrastructure initially recommended cutting down 11 trees at the site after a survey found they were in a poor condition.

Six of the 11 trees are under a Tree Preservation Order - which means council consent is needed before action is taken.

The trees, which line the Bregagh Road to Gracehill House, came to worldwide attention in the hit series Game of Thrones.

On Wednesday, the council issued a statement to say its planning committee had "resolved to agree to the felling of 1 Tree Preservation Order (TPO) tree".

It added that it will also "encourage further discussion on mitigation works to other trees".

There are a total of 86 trees at the site.

