Two people have been taken to hospital for treatment after what police have described as a "serious road traffic collision" in Co Antrim.

It happened on the Collin Road in Ballyclare at around 8am on Tuesday.

The air ambulance was sent to the scene along with other emergency services.

Police have confirmed that the Collin road remains shut in both directions between Church road and Tildarg road.

Motorists have been advised to find alternative routes for their journey.

