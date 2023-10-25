Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton Harris is appearing before the House of Commons' NI Affairs Committee at 9:30 am.

Mr Heaton Harris is expected to face questions on the implementation of the Windsor Framework, and whether it working effectively.

The Secretary will also appear before the House of Lords Sub-Committee on the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland on Wednesday afternoon

The Windsor Framework has been operating in Northern Ireland from the 30 September, with 'red' and 'green' lanes at ports here.

The DUP remain in negotiations with the UK government seeking changes to the Framework as it currently stands.

The DUP has been blocking powersharing for more than a year in protest at the internal UK trade barriers created by Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

The party says the framework deal struck by the EU and the UK to reform the protocol does not sufficiently address its concerns and has made clear it will not accept a return to devolution until the Government provides further assurances, by way of legislation, over Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market.

The Commons NI Affairs committee is expected to question Mr Heaton Harris on the impact on of the Windsor Framework upon buisnesses and consumers.

The Secretary of State is also expected to be questioned on progress towards the restoration of Stormont.

Leader of the DUP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told UTV's View from Stormont on October 16 that a deal could be struck between the UK government and the party "within weeks."

