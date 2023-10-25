Play Brightcove video

A GP practice has been forced to immediately suspend all counselling services for patients living with anxiety and depression due to health budget pressures.

The Portadown based practice described the situation as "shameful".

This is the latest primary care service to be hit by bruising budget cuts.

Riverside Group Practice told UTV a decision not to extend last year's uplift in funding for counselling services has left GPs unable to refer any more patients for the therapy.

Counselling for those already in the system may now have to be discontinued.

The mental health charity that delivers the service, Links Counselling, has warned budget uncertainties have left the future of their services in doubt.

Laura Wylie, the charity's chief executive, said investment from the Mental Health Fund, introduced by former Health Minister Robin Swann is due to run out in March.

No decision has been made on further funding.

"That's a lot of our salaries, our overheads, our service delivery on the ground ... Without any funding coming around the corner then unfortunately we are going to have to see staff reductions or potentially close our doors," she added.

The Department of Health said the budget "remains challenging", but added that "if any in-year funding becomes available this service will be prioritised."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.