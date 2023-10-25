Two police officers were injured when their patrol vehicle was struck by another car in Co Tyrone.

One of the officers required hospital treatment following the incident involving a BMW in Dungannon in the early hours of Wednesday.

A PSNI statement said: “The black BMW was observed travelling along the Killyman Road at around 2am.

“As police turned with an intention to signal for the car to stop, the BMW made off from police at speed before colliding with a second stationary police vehicle at the junction of Far Circular Road.

“The police driver was injured and required hospital treatment whilst the police officer in the passenger side sustained an injury to their calf.”

A 20-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences has since been released on bail.

