Play Brightcove video

US Trade Delegation visits NI

Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O'Neill has said the visit of a number of influential US businesspeople is a major opportunity for Northern Ireland to showcase its "unique" dual market access.

The visiting delegation attended a reception at Belfast City Hall hosted by Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy on Tuesday night. The event was also attended by US Economic Envoy Joe Kennedy.

Motorist hospitalised after M2 crash

A motorist has been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Belfast.

Emergency services attended the scene on the M2 northbound shortly after four o'clock on Tuesday afternoon.

There were lengthy delays leaving the city, but the motorway has since fully reopened.

Secretary of State to answer MPs questions

The Secretary of State will appear before a Westminster committee on Wednesday morning.

Chris Heaton-Harris will be questioned by a cross-party group of MPs on progress towards the restoration of Stormont, the current state of public finances, and whether the Windsor Framework is operating effectively.

NI's first Augmented Reality sculptures

Ireland's first augmented reality digital sculpture trail will officially open in Hillsborough Forest later.

The trail represents a one million pound investment and showcases ten pieces created by celebrated artists from around the world.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.