A disqualified driver who took his father’s van and sped through the streets of west Belfast in a bid to evade police has been jailed for nine months.

Barry Richard Smyth went through red lights and performed a series of overtaking maneuvers as he drove at over 70mph during the pursuit, a judge was told.

Officers located the 35-year-old hiding behind a skip after he abandoned the vehicle.

Smyth, of Ballyutoag Road in Crumlin, Co Antrim, admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, taking the Toyota Hiace without consent, and driving while disqualified.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard a PSNI mobile patrol spotted him behind the wheel of the van near Carlisle Circus on July 15 this year.

Smyth ignored signals to stop and accelerated away onto Denmark Street, followed by the police officers.

As the pursuit continued he turned into North Boundary Street, passing a number of cars, before going onto the Shankill Road.

Prosecution counsel Iryna Kennedy said: “He drove the vehicle in excess of 70mph in the city, and at a junction with Agnes Street he proceeded through a red traffic light.”

Smyth continued overtaking other motorists before heading into Lanark Way.

At one stage he collided with a kerb, causing damage to the wheels of the van.

Eventually the vehicle came to a halt close to Caledon Street.

“He made off from the vehicle but was located a short distance away at Ainsworth Avenue behind a skip,” Mrs Kennedy added.

“Checks revealed that Mr Smyth is flagged as being disqualified from driving.”

Defence solicitor David Jones disclosed that the van belonged to his client’s father.

“He has burned all bridges with his family, they have refused to even provide him with a bail address,” Mr Jones told the court.

Despite acknowledging Smyth’s guilty plea, District Judge Anne Marshall declared: “Immediate custody is the only option.”

She pointed out that he was in breach of a suspended sentence from June for “extremely similar, if not identical, offences”.

Imposing five months imprisonment, Judge Marshall confirmed that he will serve a further four months for the previous suspended term.

She also ordered: “There will be a disqualification from driving for three years.”

