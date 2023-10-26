Man released after being questioned in connection to Derry funeral which saw shots fired over coffin
A man has been released by police after being question in relation to a video posted online which appears to show three masked me firing shots over a coffin in Londonderry.
The man, aged in his 60s, had been arrested under the terrorism act on Thursday.
The police say their investigation continues.
