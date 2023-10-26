A 61-year-old man has died in hospital from injuries suffered in a road crash on Saturday.

The crash happened on the A8 dual carriageway in Larne on 21 October.

The vicitim was the driver of a tractor which was involved in a collision with a Ford Fiesta at around 3pm just outside Ballynure.

Police would like to hear from witnesses and anyone who may have captured footage on the A8 between Ballynure and Ballyboley junctions around the time of the collision. Officers can be contacted at the Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101, quoting reference 926 21/10/23.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.