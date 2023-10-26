Play Brightcove video

The US ambassador to the UK has urged Northern Ireland politicians to return to Stormont to “take advantage” of the Windsor Framework.

Ambassador Jane Hartley said the Windsor Framework – a post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and EU aiming to minimise checks on goods travelling between Northern Ireland and the mainland UK – was a “real positive” for the region.

Ms Hartley visited the launch of Belfast Metropolitan College’s digital skills and employability programme, which is supported by the US State Department and the Bank of America.

Some 600 people from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds will benefit from a three-year digital skills and employability programme.

Belfast Metropolitan College will implement the programme, which aims to support individuals facing social exclusion, by providing skills and training that will help secure employment and broaden education pathways.

A group of US business leaders is visiting Belfast this week to meet industry leaders over the prospect of investing in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning devolved government for more than a year due to the DUP’s boycott of powersharing in protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol and Windsor Framework.

Ms Hartley urged parties to return to government to “take advantage” of opportunities presented by the Windsor Framework.

“We worked pretty closely with the UK Government. Although we weren’t a participant in the Windsor Framework, I think it was a real positive and I would say now is time to sort of take advantage of that, have the parties get back together,” she said.

“I know this is not easy, have the parties get together, talk to each other and see through that how they can get back to governing and really supporting their constituents.”

A number of companies have already announced their intention to invest in Northern Ireland, including Thomas P DiNapoli, New York state comptroller who announced that the New York State pension fund is to invest up to 50 million dollars (£41 million) in the region.

Ms Hartley said US investors would be seeking more political stability when considering future investments in Northern Ireland.

“The companies that are here today are very excited to be here and I think many of them will invest,” she said.

“They are seeing what I’ve seen – this is my fourth visit here – which is the spirit and an incredible community, incredible people, great universities.

“In every case if you’re a corporation and you have a board of directors and things like that, you want political stability, especially after Covid. Companies want more political consistency.

“But I think today the group of people that are here are very excited.

“So I think they will invest. I think just from the standpoint of future investment, having a stable government is better.”

Ms Hartley said the programme at Belfast Metropolitan College was “an example of what American business thinks about Northern Ireland”.

“Bank of America just agreed to, working with Belfast Met, educate 600 young people. I think that’s a commitment they have to Northern Ireland and to what the future will be,” she said.

“I think that our business delegation are very excited to be here. I’ve been here four times now. It’s a great place.

“You have great people, you have a beautiful country, you have an entrepreneurial spirit, you have great education.

“The one thing, the reason today was important, we have to be careful about this is we have to make sure that investment comes in and companies come in, and I think they will, that there’s a skilled trained workforce.

“And that as we lift the prosperity of Northern Ireland, which I think will happen, we have to make sure everybody gets lifted at the same time.”

Principal and chief executive of Belfast Metropolitan College Louise Warde Hunter, said it was “amazing” to have Ms Hartley visit.

“It is the launch of our digital and employability skills programme, which has been made possible through the kind sponsorship and engagement from the Bank of America and that whole relationship, that partnership has actually been brokered personally, by the US ambassador to the UK, Ambassador Hartley,” she said.

“Ambassador Hartley absolutely understands that for us to have successful economic growth in Northern Ireland we need social inclusion as part of that economic growth.

“You cannot have a strong economy without it being a socially inclusive economy as well.

“And I think from her own background and her own passion working in the United States and further afield, she understands the importance of investing in all of our people.”

Ms Hartley joined Joseph Kennedy III, the US special envoy to Northern Ireland for economic affairs, and local politicians for an event at Parliament Buildings Stormont on Wednesday evening.

