Roads have reopened near the Abercorn Square area of Strabane

The police had attended the area after reports of of a suspected gas leak in the Co Londonderry town.

The Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance at the scene, with the roads having been closed to facilitate their work.

In a statement, Evolve (formerly SGN Natural Gas), said the incident was "completely unrelated" to their network, but rather "solely related to a bottled gas cylinder" with "absolutely no connection to our network."

