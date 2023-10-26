Play Brightcove video

US Business visit to NI continues

Business leaders and investors from the United States are due to begin the third day of their visit to Northern Ireland.

It's being headed up by US special envoy Joe Kennedy III.

On Wednesday night the delegation gathered at Stormont for a dinner in the Great Hall along with leaders of local political parties. A number of financial boosts have been announced during the trip.

Calls for better experience for crime victims in Criminal Justice system

Victims and witnesses in Northern Ireland 'deserve better when engaging with the criminal justice system in Northern Ireland.

The Chief Inspector of Criminal Justice Jacqui Durkin made the comments following the publication of the latest follow-up review of the system. She has called for leadership and adequate resources to deliver improvements.

Stats on commerical property released

Demand for commercial office and retail space in Northern Ireland fell during the third quarter of the year.

However, new data shows there is a small likelihood of economic growth in the comericial property market due to the effect of higher interest rates. The data was released by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

New study on young people's experience in NI

Young people are conscious of ongoing segregation and sectarianism in Northern Ireland.

According to a recent survey by Pivotal, the think tank found that young people want things to change. They also reported dissatifaction around local job market opportunities.

