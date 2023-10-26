Two artificial insemination tanks of "significant value" have been stolen from a property in Clogher.

The burglary occured in the Ballyness road area sometime between 3pm Saturday, October 21 and 1pm on Monday, October 23.

The two tanks contained a "large quantity" of cattle semen and are believe to have been stolen after entry was gained to an outbuilding.

The police are investigating and have appealed for anyone who witnessed the burglary or have information on it to contact them.

Inspector McNeill of the PSNI added: "I would encourage anyone who may have this type of equipment, or who works in this industry, to be vigilant against this type of crime, particularly over the darker winter nights.

"Please review the security you have around your property and ensure any cameras are placed at entry points, where access might be gained."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.