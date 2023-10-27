An arrest warrant is to be issued for the alleged leader of a gang of fraudsters who is “off the grid”, a judge ordered.

Ray Lee, 30, is accused of being in charge of a criminal operation where elderly and vulnerable individuals across Northern Ireland were targeted by bogus police officers.

Up to 40 victims were allegedly conned into handing over cash and jewellery for safekeeping, with total losses of more than £200,000 reported.

Lee, of Colin Glen Green in Hannahstown, west Belfast, has not been seen since being granted compassionate bail to attend a funeral in Dublin in August.

Police declared him unlawfully at large following a failure to return to HMP Maghaberry.

He is among nine people facing prosecution in connection with the suspected racket.

Lee faces charges of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation and possessing criminal property.

It is alleged that over a period between 2020 and 2021 victims were advised to withdraw funds, provide banking details, or hand over cash and jewellery kept at home in order to protect against the risk of being scammed.

People living in Belfast, Ballynahinch, Carryduff, Dundonald, Holywood, Glengormley, Bangor, Larne, Lisburn, Lurgan, Craigavon, Ballymena, Antrim, Portadown and elsewhere were all targeted, according to the charges.

Previous courts heard police believe Ray Lee was the “brains” behind the alleged operation.

A preliminary enquiry is to be held before the nine defendants - seven men and two women - can be returned for trial.

But Belfast Magistrates’ Court was told no-one knows the current whereabouts of either Lee or one of his co-accused.

District Judge Steven Keown commented: “They are off the grid.”

Following a formal call made for Lee to attend the courtroom, Mr Keown confirmed his steps.

“There will be an arrest warrant,” he ordered.

Listing the preliminary enquiry for next month, the judge warned that similar action will be taken against any of the other defendants if they fail to show.

