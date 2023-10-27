An Amazon delivery driver amassed more than £200,000 in a four-month period from alleged drug dealing on a commercial scale, a court heard today.

Police claimed Ciaran McAuley ran an illicit business where associates provided addresses for consignments to be sent to in Belfast.

The 25-year-old appeared at the city’s Magistrates Court following a PSNI Serious Crime Branch investigation into a suspected trade in cannabis and money laundering offences.

The case relates to a seizure made during searches carried out at properties in west Belfast on 21 June this year.

McAuley, of Rinnalea Way in Belfast, faces charges of possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply, along with possessing and concealing criminal property.

A co-accused, 25-year-old Brendan Glacken, from Milfort Mews in the city, appeared on charges of having cannabis with intent to supply and being concerned in its supply.

An investigating detective told the court that the probe has continued since the original seizure.

“There was evidence uncovered over the four month period that Ciaran McAuley had in excess of £260,000 passed through bank accounts in the last two years,” he said.

It was claimed that McAuley has become accustomed to a lifestyle well beyond the means of his legitimate annual earnings of £15,000.

“None of this money could be found or located through our financial inquiries,” the detective said.

“Police believe this has been dissipated… to prevent the recovery of law enforcement, he still has access to these funds and would use them to facilitate the ongoing drugs business he is running.”

Opposing bail, the detective contended: “The evidence obtained from his phone shows that he is involved in commercial sale, it’s not street value levels.

“He has established a customer base who are seeking to buy drugs on a constant basis, and he is seeking to obtain re-supplies of drugs at least once a week and more often.

“It is clear that he has built up not only a customer base but also associates who are willing to provide addresses where drugs can be sent and enable him to order on a regular basis from his supplier.”

Defence barrister John O’Connor stressed it was not McAuley’s home that police seized the drugs in June.

Disputing the portrayal of his client, counsel said: “He lives with his mother, it’s not an extravagant lifestyle and he doesn’t drive a fancy car.”

He had worked as a driver for Amazon before his arrest, the court was told.

McAuley and Glacken were both granted bail under strict conditions.

District Judge Steven Keown ordered them to abide by curfews and prohibited the use of internet devices as part of the release terms.

Both men are due to appear in court again next month.

