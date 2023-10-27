Play Brightcove video

A charity representing carers in Northern Ireland says the benefits system is "abjectly failing" them.

Carers NI is calling for a weekly uplift of £40 to the £80 Carers' Allowance.

It comes as the charity warns nearly half of those receiving the welfare benefit for unpaid carers are living in poverty.

Craig Harrison, from Carers NI, says the benefit isn't "fit-for-purpose".

"Trying to survive on Carer’s Allowance is forcing many local people to make gut-wrenching decisions every day," he said.

"The benefits system is abjectly failing them, and if we don’t reform and uplift Carer’s Allowance payments now, even more unpaid carers across Northern Ireland are at real risk of going cold and hungry this winter.”

Derek Moore, from Greysteel, cares for his mum, dad and aunt. He says the cost of living crisis has taken a real toll.

"We’re having to use the heating less because of the cost, the price of food leaves us with no choice but to buy supermarket own brands, and cuts to rural transport make it so expensive to go to hospital and other appointments," he said.

"It just puts a strain on everyday life. We really need more financial support for carers and a working government to deliver it.”

A Department for the Communities spokesperson said, “The Department recognises the vital role of unpaid carers.

”The primary purpose of Carer’s Allowance is to provide a measure of financial support for people who give up the opportunity of full-time employment to provide regular and substantial care for someone who is ill or has a disability.

“In April 2023, Carer’s Allowance increased by over 10% following the annual uprating review.

“Carers on low income, out of work and those who cannot work can also access additional financial support through income-related benefits. Depending on individual circumstances this may also include a carer element, in recognition of the caring role they provide.

“To ensure a person is in receipt of all the money and support they are entitled to, they can contact the Department’s Make the Call Service on Freephone number 0800 232 1271.

