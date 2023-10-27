Police have said they are 'increasingly concerned' about the whereabouts of Brian Harkin reported missing from the Holly Lane area of Derry.

Mr Harkin was last seen at approximately 5pm on Thursday 26 October.

The 47-year-old is described as being 5’7” tall, of stocky build and with ginger hair shaved shorter than the photo of him depicts. He is also now clean shaven.

Brian was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and grey jeans.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen Brian, or might have any information in regards to his whereabouts to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1599 of 26/10/23.

Residents and business owners in the Caw, Maydown, Gransha and Strathfoyle areas are also asked to check their property and outbuildings for any sign of Brian.

