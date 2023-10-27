By Michael Kenwood, Local Democracy Reporter

Calls have been made for the DUP to “take action” after one of its councillors made connections between the LGBTQ+ community and Hamas. The Alliance Party made the call after Newtownards DUP Councillor Colin Kennedy made remarks during a full meeting of Ards and North Down Borough Council this week.

He made the link during a debate over a successful DUP motion for the council to “stand with Israel” after the Hamas attack in southern Israel on October 7 which killed 1,400 people.

The DUP has been approached for comment.

During a five-minute speech Councillor Kennedy said: “Do not be surprised when those who enthusiastically endorse the LGTBQIA alphabet soup agenda in the West are the very same people who are now seeking to defend Hamas, who are not averse to tossing gay people off the roofs of houses.

"What binds these causes is a deep seated-hatred of the West.” Two of the councils 40 elected members left the chamber at Bangor Castle in protest, Independent Councillor Ray McKimm and the Deputy Mayor and Alliance Councillor Hannah Irwin. Before leaving Councillor Irwin asked Councillor Kennedy to retract the statement.

The DUP Mayor Jennifer Gilmour asked Councillor Irwin for a point of order and said she did not believe Councillor Kennedy’s comments were “against anyone in the chamber.” Councillor Irwin said: “As a member of the LGBT community I feel personally offended by it.”

Councillor Kennedy said he would not withdraw his comments but said he was “happy enough to speak to the member afterwards to assuage any concerns that she might have.” After an hour long debate, 22 of the council’s 40 present members voted for the DUP motion, two voted against, while the rest abstained. A recorded vote was not requested but rather a show of hands taken.

During the debate Alliance, Green and SDLP elected members said they would not be supporting the motion. The motion states: “This council condemns the recent and ongoing terrorist attacks by Hamas and stands with Israel. Further, we highlight the availability of the Mayors book of condolence and encourages all those who wish to sign to avail of this opportunity. “We request that the mayor writes formally to the Israeli ambassador to the court of St James to express our condolences. Finally we condemn the slaughter of all innocents and join all right-thinking people in praying and hoping for an end to the bloodshed in Israel and Gaza.” SDLP Councillor Joe Boyle, the council’s sole nationalist representative, said the motion was “one-sided.”

He said: “I would condemn at the outset and in the strongest possible terms and without reservations, the actions of Hamas. “However, their actions do not excuse the Israeli government from carrying out their war crimes against innocent civilians in Gaza.”

Green Councillor Rachel Woods said: “The Green Party unequivocally condemns the killing of civilians by Hamas and also by the state of Israel. I believe this motion is incomplete.

“We should also be writing to the Palestinian ambassador expressing our condolences and also calling for an immediate ceasefire, pushing for meaningful peace talks to begin and for all sides to respect international law.” Alliance Councillor Martin McRandal said: “I agree we should condemn the recent and any terrorist attacks by Hamas and that we stand with the people of Israel. I certainly won’t be voting against this motion, but I won’t be supporting it either.

“We should stand with all good law-abiding peace loving people affected by this terrible conflict, be this Israeli or Palestine.” In other parts of his speech Councillor Colin Kennedy said: “If anyone was in any doubt of the existence of evil in this world, events of the last few weeks and the images that have been beamed across the world from Israel should have shattered any notion that mankind is ultimately good, and that it is society’s fault that he does not demonstrate exemplary behaviour towards his fellow man. “All mankind is corrupted by depravity, yet the actions of Hamas have plumbed the depths of this depravity.” He said: “Everyone who protests in support of Hamas, who voices support for this group, who places a Palestinian flag on their social media, all these people express their support for the extermination of the Jewish people.” He added: “If you look at the spectre of Hamas butchering civilians and your reaction is to start talking about root causes, or various forms of what-about-ery, and you bring in other distractions, then you may not applaud the depravity directly, you are nevertheless complicit in it.”

After the council meeting, an Alliance spokesperson said: “Councillor Colin Kennedy made comments linking LGBTQ+ people with Hamas during a meeting of Ards and North Down Borough Council on Wednesday. The comments went unchallenged by DUP Mayor Jennifer Gilmour, despite attempts to by Alliance representatives on the night. “Alliance is disgusted by not only the intent to link the LGBTQ+ community to a terrorist organisation, but also Councillor Kennedy’s decision to outright ridicule the entire LGBTQ+ community in such a public forum.

“It is now urgent that the DUP leadership take immediate action to show the party will not accept such blatant homophobia within its ranks. Such comments have no place in any society, especially from those in a position of responsibility such as elected representatives. “Any mainstream party anywhere else in these islands would have suspended this councillor by now, particularly given it is not the first time he has been involved in controversy. The DUP must outline immediately if it is intending on taking the same action.” A full audio recording of the meeting is available on the Ards and North Down Council website.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.