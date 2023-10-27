Over 60 fire fighters are tackling a fire in Co Down.

Seven appliances as well as other specialist appliances have been deployed to the blaze at commercial sheds on the Oughley Road in Saintfield.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service says 62 personnel have been deployed.

The PSNI have closed the road between the junctions with the Craigy Road and the junction with the Old Belfast Road/Killynure Road.

The public are being asked to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed.

