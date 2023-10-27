More than 800 police officers and civilian employees have lodged High Court proceedings against the PSNI.

Lawyers from Reid, Black and Co issued proceedings this week and those were reviewed by the High Court today on Friday 27 October by Mr Justice McAlinden.

He issued directions to the PSNI Chief Constable and to solicitors acting on behalf of the 800+ claimants whose details were wrongly disseminated, indicating that it appeared to be a “sensible approach to a case of this magnitude.”

Reid Black Solicitors welcomed the High Court's directions and indicated they would continue to take a proactive approach on behalf of their clients who remained extremely concerned about their personal data and security being compromised by their employer.

Criminal courts have heard evidence from senior police officers who believe the information released is in the hands of dissident republicans and serious organised crime gangs.

The data includes the surname and first initial of 10,000 PSNI employee as well as their rank, unit and where they are based.

At the time, the then PSNI chief constable apologised for the breach, describing it as on an "industrial scale".

One senior officer has said the breach could potentially cost the force around £240million.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “As this is subject to ongoing legal proceedings, it would be inappropriate to comment.”

Meanwhile, and in a separate incident, the Information Commissioner has reprimanded the PSNI for a data breach where 174 civilian's personal details were shared with United States Homeland Security unlawfully.

The Commissioner's investigation found a culture where data was shared outside of processes, policies and procedures as well as a “lack of effective managerial oversight.”

The PSNI has apologised to those involved and the ICO noted it had since put in place "strict controls".

