A 40-year-old man appeared in court on Friday where he denied the murder of Paul Rowlands. Mr Rowlands died following an incident in Portrush in July 2022. At the time of his death, the 46-year-old was living homeless in the Co Antrim town, as was the accused. Jason Murray, whose address was given as HMP Maghaberry, appeared at Belfast Crown Court via a videolink with the prison where he was charged with murder.

After confirming his identity and that he could see and hear the court, Murray was then charged that on a date unknown between July 16 and July 19, 2022 he murdered Paul Rowlands 'and the offence was aggravated by reason of involving domestic abuse.' When the charge was put to Murray, he replied "not guilty." Defence barrister Richard McConkey told Mr Justice O'Hara he was seeking medical reports on his client ahead of the trial. No date for a trial was set during today's brief hearing but Mr Justice O'Hara said he would review the case on Friday January 26th, 2024.

