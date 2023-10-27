A man whose body was found in the Mourne Mountains has been named as Gareth John Prideaux.

Mr Prideaux, of Portadown, passed away suddenly.

A funeral service for the father of three from Clendinning Way is to be held on Wednesday.

A notice posted on facebook described Mr Prideaux as the "beloved and devoted husband of Julie-Anne and a treasured father of Ashton, Tom and Jamie-Lee."

His funeral is to held on Wednesday at 12:30pm in Thomas street Methodist Church, followed by a private cremation.

People are directed to make donations via Milne Funeral services for the benefit of either the Royal British Legion or the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team.

