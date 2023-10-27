A man was left in hospital after being shot twice in the leg with a crossbow in Craigavon.

The attack occurred in the Rosmoyle area in the early hours of the morning on Friday 27 October.

Police and ambulance services attended the scene. Three men have been arrested.

Inspector Browne said: "We received a report at around 5am that a man in his 20s was shot twice in the leg with a crossbow.

"Three men, aged 23, 32 and 34 were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. They remain in police custody at this time.

Enquiries are at an early stage and police have asked anyone with mobile phone or dash-cam footage or any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 219 of 27/10/23.

Reports can also be submitted online via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.