There is a new weather warning in place for heavy rain in Northern Ireland.

The warning came into effect at midday on Friday 27 October and will remain in place until 6pm on Saturday 27 October.

Heavy showers will be most frequent near the coast and over high ground with east Antrim and North Down most affected.

The Met Office has cautioned that downpours could lead to some disruption, including spray on the roads and flooding to some homes and businesses.

Bus and train services may be delayed and motorists have been warned that journeys will take longer.

In the last 24 hours, Ballypatrick has received 55.2 mm. The average rainfall totals for County Antrim for October is 117.60 mm which means more than half a months rainfall has fallen here in the last 28 hours. However, over the last 36 hours that total increases to 74.0 mm.

Since the warning begin at 12:00 today. The site with the highest rainfall so far is Stormont Castle with 11.2 mm followed by Altnahinch with 7.2 mm. The yellow warning will continue until 18:00 tomorrow so more rainfall is expected to come.

