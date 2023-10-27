Police officers have been targeted by petrol bombs at the scene of an arson attack in Ballynahinch.

A fire was reported at a car sales business in the Antrim Road area in the early hours of Friday morning.

When officers arrived at the premises, two petrol bombs were thrown at them.

No injuries were reported but damage has been caused to the premises.

Nearby homes were searched, two petrol bombs were seized and a 16-year-old boy arrested.

Inspector Campbell said: “Shortly before 1.50am, police received a report of a fire at a car sales business in the area.

"Damage was caused to a window and carpet of an office in the area.

"Upon arrival of officers, two petrol bombs were thrown at police and smashed on the ground a distance away.

"A further petrol bomb was thrown during the incident, but thankfully there were no reports of any injuries.

"As police left the area, it was reported that a further two petrol bombs were thrown towards the business premises, as well as the discovery of another petrol bomb located on top of a car which burnt itself out.

"No further damage was reported."

Enquiries are ongoing and police have appealed to anyone with any information to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 110 27/10/23. An online report can also be submitted via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.