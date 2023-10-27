The PSNI have warned road users of a landslide that has happened on the Coast Road between Glenarm and Ballygally, Co Antrim.

In a statement they said; "The Coast Road between Glenarm and Ballygally is completely impassable following a landslide."

Police have urged motorists to seek an alternative route for their journeys.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.