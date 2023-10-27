Play Brightcove video

By Niamh McMullan

Institute Football Club has said the legacy of its former ground will live on.

It comes after an arson attack at the Riverside Stadium in Drumahoe, Co Londonderry on Thursday.

The stadium has been closed after flooding caused devastation seven years ago. An infestation of Japanese Knotweed made renovation impossible forcing the club to look for a new home.

After failing to secure flood insurance for the Riverside Stadium, an environmental destruction plan was rolled out to help deconstruct the stadium and rebuild it in their new location at Clooney Park West.

Andrew Russell, vice-chairman of Institute told UTV: "It's sad to see that damage is still being done to the club, seven years on from the flood that closed it down."

Mr Russell said the Riverside stadium is to be demolished by spring 2024.

He added: "We've had some great days on those grounds, with Barcelona training there and Linfield vs Institute in 2002.

"We will definitely carry on the legacy from Riverside stadium to our new grounds."

The police stated the fire on the old ground was reported at 10.30pm, on Thursday 26 October.

As investigations continue, police are appealing for any information about the blaze.

In a statement the PSNI said: "Police are appealing for witnesses and information to a fire in Drumahoe last night, Thursday 26 October.

"The blaze at premises on Glenshane Road was reported at 10.30pm.

"Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service has ruled the cause of the fire to have been deliberate ignition and so, the blaze is being treated as arson.

" As enquiries into the circumstances of the fire continue, anyone with information, including dashcam or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1966 of 26/10/23.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ ."

