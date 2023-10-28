A teenage boy is in a critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in Co Armagh.

The 16-year-old was a back seat passenger in the car, which crashed on the Sturgan Road in Camlough last night.

Two other boys aged 18 and 17, who were also in the vehicle, suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said the road has now reopened to traffic.

A spokesperson said: “Police received a report shortly before 10.20pm on Friday evening, 27 October that a collision had occurred involving a black VW Golf.

“Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“The back-seat passenger of the car, a 16-year-old boy, was transported to hospital for life-threatening injuries. He remains in a critical condition in hospital at this time.

“Meanwhile, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy who were also in the front of the vehicle, were taken to hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries."

They continued: “Our investigation is now underway to establish exactly what happened.

"We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2021 27/10/23."

