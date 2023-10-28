A pedestrian is in a critical condition after a crash in west Belfast.

Police said the collision happened in the Stewartstown Road area on Friday night. The man was taken to hospital for treatment on his injuries.

Detectives have asked anyone with information to come forward.

"Road users are advised that the Stewartstown Road in west Belfast has reopened following a road traffic collision on Friday evening, October 27," a spokesperson said.

"Police received a report at around 9.30pm that a vehicle had collided with a male pedestrian

"The injured male was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, he remains in a critical condition.

"Enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, or who may have dash cam footage, to contact 101."

