Police are continuing their hunt for a convicted kidnapper who escaped the custody of prison officers in north Belfast.

Sean Tate, aged 47, has been on the run since Friday.

He was serving a six-year custodial sentence for offences including robbery, kidnapping and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was with prison officers at a property in the Antrim Road area when he escaped.

" Sean, described as wearing grey and blue trainers with a fluorescent swoosh, navy blue jeans, grey fleece and black polo shirt, made along the Salisbury Avenue area shortly before 11:40am," a spokesperson for the PSNI said.

"Police are appealing to anyone who has seen Sean Tate, or who knows of his whereabouts not to approach him but to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 656 27/10/2.

"Police would also appeal directly to him directly to hand himself in."Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous."

