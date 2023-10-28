Play Brightcove video

Palestine rally

Around 3,000 people have gathered in Belfast for a rally organised by the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

They marched from Writers' Square to City Hall this afternoon, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues in the Middle East.

Politicians from Sinn Féin, the SDLP, Green Party and People Before Profit were among the speakers.

A number of pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrations have taken place in Belfast in the weeks since the violence erupted.

Road crashes

A 16-year-old boy is in a critical condition following a road crash in Co Armagh.

Two other boys aged 18 and 17 were also injured in the single-vehicle collision, which happened on the Sturgan Road in Camlough last night.

Meanwhile a pedestrian is in a critical condition after a crash in west Belfast.

It happened in the Stewartstown Road area yesterday. The man was taken to hospital for treatment. Anyone with information has been asked to come forward.

Prison search

Police are continuing their hunt for a convicted kidnapper who escaped the custody of prison officers in north Belfast.

Sean Tate, aged 47, has been on the run since Friday.

He was serving a six-year custodial sentence for offences including robbery, kidnapping and possession of an offensive weapon. He was with prison officers at a property in the Antrim Road area when he escaped.

Detectives are asking anyone who may know his whereabouts to get in touch.

Poppy makeover

The Royal British Legion poppy has had a plastic-free makeover in its first major redesign in a generation.

Dromore branch showcased the new design at the launch of their annual poppy appeal with a community event in the town.

Local children helped put the finishing touches to displays, ahead of the unveiling of a lifesize poppy horse crafted by members in memory of animals killed in war.

