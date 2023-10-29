Play Brightcove video

There have been calls for an internal inquiry by the Northern Ireland Prison Service into how a prisoner was able to escape from two prison guards while on temporary escorted leave.

Convicted kidnapper Sean Tate has been on the run since Friday. He is one of seven prisoners currently unlawfully at large.

The 47-year-old received an indeterminate sentence for a series of crimes committed in 2020, including kidnap, robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

At the time of sentencing a judge described his crimes as "appalling."

The Probation Service told the sentencing court at the time that Tate represented a "significant risk of serious harm to others."

Stewart Dickson, justice spokesperson for the Alliance party, said the Prison Service must carry out an urgent review into the circumstances of this case.

"Apart from the fact that a prisoner escaped, this is someone who has committed a series of crimes and there are victims who today will be worried and concerned that a prisoner is at large," he added.

