A man has escaped injury following reports of a shot being fired at a house in the St Vincent Street area of north Belfast.

The back window of the property was shattered during the incident on Saturday. Police are asking any witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson said: "The incident was reported to have taken place at around 11:30 pm on Saturday evening.

"One man was inside the house when a shot was fired at the property, striking the back window, smashing it.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the St Vincent Street area on Saturday evening between 11.00 pm and 11.30pm, and who noticed anything suspicious, or who may have dash-cam or mobile footage that could help with our investigation to get in touch."

