A man has been charged by detectives investigating a crossbow shooting incident in Craigavon.

It happened in the Rosmoyle area on Friday morning.

Police said the 23-year-old is charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Monday.

