Part of the Newtownards Road in east Belfast has been closed to traffic due to a fire in the area.

Emergency services were called to a fire in a derelict building on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the Newtownards Road has been closed in both directions between its junctions with the Albertbridge Road and Dee Street.

"Please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible," a PSNI spokesperson said.

