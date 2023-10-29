Play Brightcove video

Prison inquiry call

There have been calls for an internal inquiry by the Northern Ireland Prison Service into how a prisoner was able to escape from two prison guards while on escorted leave.

Convicted kidnapper Sean Tate has been on the run since Friday. He is one of seven prisoners currently unlawfully at large.

Shot fired

A man has escaped injury following reports of a shot being fired at a house in the St Vincent Street area of north Belfast.

The back window of the property was shattered during the incident last night. Police are asking any witnesses to come forward.

Crossbow shooting

A man has been charged by detectives investigating a crossbow shooting incident in Craigavon.

It happened in the Rosmoyle area on Friday morning.

The 23-year-old is charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

Maud Kells funeral

The funeral of Co Tyrone missionary Maud Kells has taken place in Cookstown.

Ms Kells, who was 84, spent decades helping people in the war-ravaged Democratic Republic of Congo.

The former nurse made international headlines in 2015 when she survived being shot by bandits there.

After recovering, she returned to the country and continued her aid work into her early 80s.

Ice hockey tragedy

All of today's Elite League ice hockey matches - including the Belfast Giants' clash with Dundee Stars - have been postponed, following the death of Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson.

Johnson suffered a serious cut to the neck during the Panthers' Challenge Cup match with the Sheffield Steelers yesterday.

Posting on social media, the Belfast Giants said they were 'devastated' to hear the news and extended their condolences to the player's family, friends and teammates.

Qatar golf

Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin has finished in a tie for ninth place at the Qatar Masters.

McKibbin shot a two under par final round to leave him on 13 under, five shots off the lead.

Rea crashes

It was disappointment for Jonathan Rea in his final World Superbikes race for Kawasaki.

The former six-time champion crashed out of the lead in the early stages of race two in Spain. Rea switches to Yamaha next season.

