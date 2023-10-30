A car has been extensively damaged after an arson attack in south Belfast early on Monday morning.

The back windows of a black Chevrolet Captiva parked in the Bentham Drive area were smashed around 4.35am.

An accelerant was poured through the smashed windows, and was set alight.

The tyres of the vehicle were reportedly also slashed during the incident.

The car suffered extensive damage as a result of the attack.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the incident or has information on it to contact them.

