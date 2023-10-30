Play Brightcove video

As government vets, portal inspectors and meat inspectors strike over pay, farmers tell UTV they've been "forgotten about".

Those on strike play a pivotal role in the movement and safety of animals in Northern Ireland.

Without them, normal operations at all ports and abattoirs will be disrupted this week, with concerns already raised over potential backlogs.

It means animals cannot be slaughtered, therefore creating a pinch-point in the food supply chain here.

Deputy President of the Ulster Farmers Union, John McLenaghan, said: "Probably the biggest effect will be seen in the red meat sector, based on the reason that the cattle can stand for longer.

"But that doesn't take into account the effect that it has on farmers. The farmers have to pay to keep those animals, they have to feed them for an additional time without any additional gain.

"Most of the effects of this strike will be felt back on the farm."

NIPSA General Secretary, Carmel Gates, said: "It is going to be disruptive but I want to assure those people affected who are the collateral damage, that it is not our intention to harm the retail industry, it is not out intention to harm the farming industry, but these workers are now last resort."

Carmel says it is "untenable" for the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to "sit back and watch this happen".

"I have asked for meetings with him, I have written to him on four occasions.

"We gave loads of notice of this dispute in the hope that he might see fit to meet with workers. He's steadfastly refusing which is just incomprehensible."

A Northern Ireland Office spokesperson said: “The Secretary of State would be happy to meet with representatives from NIPSA to discuss the industrial action, but the UK Government has no authority to negotiate public sector pay in Northern Ireland.

“The Secretary of State's priority is to see the return of locally elected, accountable and effective devolved government, which is the best way for Northern Ireland to be governed.”

