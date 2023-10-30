Play Brightcove video

Vets begin five day strike

There is the potential for disruption this week for local food processing, as vets and animal inspectors take industrial action.

The five day walk out is being taken over a failure to reach agreement is part of an ongoing pay dispute for civil servants. DAERA has warned it could result in potential shortages in supermarkets.

30th Anniverary of the Greysteel massacre

An anniversary mass and prayer service will be held on Monday evening, marking the 30th anniversary of the Greysteel atrocity.

Eight people were killed and 19 injured after UDA gunmen opened fire in the crowded Rising Sun bar on the eve of Halloween in 1993.

EU delegation visiting Ireland to investigate mica blocks

An EU delegation is visiting Ireland to investigate the use of defective 'mica' blocks used in construction.

MEPs from Spain, Estonia and Latvia are undertaking a three-day visit to Donegal and Dublin. They'll meet with some of those affected by the mica crisis.

Student designed mural unveiled in North Belfast

A new community mural designed by year 10 students has been unveiled in north Belfast.

It was created by pupil's at the Boys' Model School, as part of a two-year creative project aimed at supporting educational learning and strengthening community connections.

