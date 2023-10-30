Play Brightcove video

Seriously ill and disabled children from Northern Ireland have enjoyed a free “trip of a lifetime” to Florida.

The NI ‘Scooby Doo’ group joined counterparts from the rest of the UK on a ten day theme park tour courtesy of Dreamflight.

Every year the charity treats a group of deserving youngsters to an all expenses paid trip.

This year for the first time since Covid, the holiday has been able to go ahead

Some of the children shared their experiences with UTV, describing the time they had as a "blast" and "once in a life time trip".

This year marks the 35th Dreamflight trip. Over the years, more than 6,000 youngsters have enjoyed a Florida dream holiday.

One of those 6,000 now volunteers as an adult for Dreamflight.

Liz Johnson, Paralympic gold medalist and Team GB swimmer, was brought on a trip as a 11 year old and is now in her 11th year of volunteering for the project.

She said: “If [the kids] can go home feeling that they can believe in themselves and that they should be proud of who they are and have the context that things can be difficult but actually it doesn’t mean that they are less worthy of opportunity out in the real world then that can only be a good thing. “

The young people are supported by a dedicated team of volunteers including doctors, nurses and physiotherapists.

For many of the children, it is the first time they have been away from parents and carers.

One participant enjoying her new found independence said: “I really hope that our flight gets delayed so that we get to stay another night.”

