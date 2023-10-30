The number of deaths in the workplace has almost halved in a year, according to the latest figures from the Health and Safety Executive.

There were 10 workplace deaths recorded in the financial year 2022/23, down from 19 in 2021/22.

The figures included fatalities in the agriculture sector having decreased from six in 2021/22 to three, while deaths in the construction sector decreased from four in 2021/22 to one.

The number of major injuries decreased from 239 in 2021/22 to 233, but the number of all reportable injuries increased from 1,797 in 2021/22 to 1,910.

The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland’s (HSENI) latest annual report and accounts also records more than half a million pounds of fines being handed out.

It notes that as Covid-19 social distancing rules were eased, the HSENI carried out 5,108 inspections, compared with 2,902 in the previous year.

It also progressed 18 prosecutions through the courts, which resulted in fines of over £522,500 being handed down.

Overall, it records 18,688 interactions delivered to improve health and safety standards across Northern Ireland.

HSENI chairman Derek Martin said while they welcomed the number, he emphasised every death was a tragedy and said they wanted to continue to drive the number of fatalities down.

“I am proud of the tireless work and dedication that the entire HSENI team has shown through this reporting period,” he said.

“We have maintained our focus on reducing serious injuries and fatalities in the workplace with excellent results, but every death is a tragedy, and we remain determined to work with all sectors of industry to drive these numbers down.

“We remain grateful to all those who share our ambition to make Northern Ireland’s workplaces as safe and healthy as possible and who have contributed to the successful outcomes set out in our 2022-23 annual report.”

HSENI chief executive Robert Kidd added: “I am very much encouraged by the reduction in the number of deaths and major injuries, but we will never be complacent.

“Fatalities alone are not a strong indicator of improving trends in workplace health and safety as the figures can fluctuate.

“We will continue to focus on those activities known to be the causes of serious injuries and fatalities across all work sectors.

“The expertise and determination shown by everyone in the organisation has successfully contributed to making Northern Ireland workplaces significantly safer.”

