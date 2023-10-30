Three officers were injured after a police car was rammed in Co Armagh.

Two of the officers were unable to continue to work their shift following the incident in the Tullyneill Road area of Newtownhamilton on Friday evening.

It came as the PSNI were alerted about a man, who made off from An Garda Siochana officers in the Irish Republic, had crossed the border into Northern Ireland.

It is understood that as PSNI officers stopped the vehicle, their patrol car was rammed.

A 21-year-old man was arrested, and has been charged with a number of offences including failing to stop for police, driving with excess alcohol, dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear before Newry Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.