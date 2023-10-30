A person has been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle crash in Belfast city centre

The crash involves a Belfast bus on the Short Strand route.

Police are in attendance at the scene, and an area has been sealed off.

Metro bus services in Belfast that stop at Donegall Square West are being rerouted to the Metro 12 stop in Donegall Sqaure North.

