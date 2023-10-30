The Royal British Legion’s Field of Remembrance has opened at Belfast City Hall.

The garden is one of six across the United Kingdom.

It continues a tradition that began in 1928 when poppies were planted around an original wooden cross, taken from the battlefield grave of an unknown British solider, located in the grounds of Westminster Abbey.

“It originated from Westminster Abbey when a wooden cross was taken from an unknown warriors grave, placed outside Westminster Abbey and people came and paid their respects by placing a cross at that particular cross,” Royal British Legion Northern Ireland District President, Maj (Retd) Philip J Morrison MBE BEM said.

“That happened in 1928 and it continues to this day. We are so proud that we can continue that here in Belfast.”

More than 600 tributes have been planted, each carrying a personal message to someone that had lost their life during Service.

“The messages were so poignant, it really, really struck a chord being a veteran myself, it said it all,” Maj Morrison added.

The Field of Remembrance pays tribute to all those who have lost their lives in conflict from the First World War to the present day. The site will be open daily 9am to 5pm and the public can place their own poppy crosses to pay their respects.

