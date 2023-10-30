Police are appealing for help in finding missing person Cherelle Duffin.

The 25-year-old was last seen in Antrim, but she had been living in the Carrickfergus area.

She is described as small with a slim build, around 5 foot 4 inches in height. She has red shoulder hair and brown eyes.

Cherelle also has tattoos on her hands, neck and above her left eyebrow.

Anyone with information on Cherelle and her whereabouts is asked to contact the police.

